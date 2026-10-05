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Sigma Is A Damp Squib

Mon, 05 October 2026
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Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in Sigma.
Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in Sigma.
Superstar-turned-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's son Jason Sanjay makes his debut as a director with Sigma. It is a heist thriller, and the 26-year-old director has chosen two popular Telugu stars, Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, to lead his film.

Apart from them, Sigma also stars Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Raju Sundaram and Yog Japee. Catherine Tresa has an item song in the movie.

While Jason Sanjay's first film comes with high hype and expectations, Sigma unfortunately turns out to be a damp squib that reflects the rawness of its debutant director. The screenplay, about a young librarian who stumbles upon a pen drive that holds shocking secrets and a key to riches, feels contrived, while the direction does not feel polished enough to cover up for the lack of smarts.

Click here to read our full review.

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