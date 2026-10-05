Shinde meets Modi in Delhi, discusses Maharashtra drought

23:48

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, during which the latter assured the Centre's support in tackling the drought.



Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Shinde said Modi held an extensive discussion on the drought situation in Maharashtra and enquired about the status of water, fodder, and crop damage.



The meeting lasted an hour, said an aide of Shinde.



The Maharashtra government on September 26 declared drought in 265 of its 358 talukas, or 74 per cent of the state, amid rainfall deficit.



Shinde's meeting with Modi comes in the backdrop of a tussle between the Mahayuti allies Shiv Sena and the BJP over the MLC election for the Pune Teachers Constituency, a seat for which both the parties have announced candidates.



Shinde said PM Modi sought details on water availability, agricultural conditions and fodder for livestock and assured the state of the Centre's support.



The deputy CM expressed confidence that substantial assistance would be provided to Maharashtra.