SC stays action against Tata Chem over marine damage

19:42

The Supreme Court ordered on Monday that no coercive action be taken against Tata Chemicals over alleged environmental damage to a marine sanctuary in the Gulf of Kutch.



A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued a notice on the company's plea challenging a May 25 verdict of the Gujarat high court.



The bench sought the Gujarat government's response in the matter by November 2 and said, "Meanwhile, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioners."



Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing in the court for Tata Chemicals, said issues involved in the matter relate to environmental degradation and encroachment.



On May 25, the high court dismissed the company's plea challenging a 2006 order of the district collector that had rejected its claim over land used for open channels discharging wastewater into the sea.