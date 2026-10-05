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Russian drones hit Turkish vessel, captain killed: Zelenskyy

Mon, 05 October 2026
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20:09
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy/File image
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy/File image
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday claimed that two Russian drones hit a civilian vessel carrying corn and owned by Turkiye. 

In an X post, he said that the captain of the ship has been killed adding that Azerbaijani and Indian citizens are on board the vessel.

"A horrific strike by two Russian drones on a civilian vessel in neutral waters carrying corn and owned by Türkiye. Azerbaijani and Indian citizens were on board. As of now, unfortunately, we know that the ship's captain was killed. My condolences. The fate of one other person is still being established. Eleven crew members were rescued, one of them injured, he said in the X post.

Ukraine has repeatedly proposed concrete steps to de-escalate the situation and ensure security in the Black Sea, Zelenskyy said. 

"There have also been relevant proposals from third countries. But Russia consistently chooses terror and sinking civilian vessels instead of normal maritime navigation. Pressure is needed to restore global food security. And everyone who is genuinely interested in this must help," he said in the X post. -- Rediff News

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