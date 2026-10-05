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Rupee falls 5 paise to close at 96.30 against US dollar

Mon, 05 October 2026
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The rupee depreciated 5 paise to close at 96.30 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as elevated oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows kept the Indian currency range-bound near the critical 96 level against the US dollar.

Forex traders said a boost in risk-on sentiment supported the rupee, though traders are now turning their attention towards foreign capital flows and the Reserve Bank of India's upcoming monetary policy decision for further cues.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.20, then lost ground to touch an intraday low of 96.31 against the American currency. 

At the end of Monday's trading session, the domestic unit was quoted at 96.30 (provisional) against the greenback, lower by 5 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee slumped below the psychologically important 96 per dollar mark to close at 96.25 against the US dollar.

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