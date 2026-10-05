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Rohini court lawyers call off strike after police assure action over concerns

Mon, 05 October 2026
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19:24
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The Rohini Court Bar Association on Monday called off its abstention from judicial work following assurances from senior police and judicial authorities on the concerns raised by lawyers over an incident involving an advocate and his associate at a police station.

In a circular signed by Bar president Rajiv Tehlan and honorary secretary Pardeep Khatri, the lawyers' body said its executive committee had taken up the matter concerning the "unfortunate incident" involving advocate Kamaldeep and his associate at the Mahendra Park police station on September 29.

It has alleged that the duo was manhandled and physically assaulted at the police station.

A joint meeting was held with Rohini District Judge Prem Kumar Bharthwal, judicial officers, DCP North-West and DCP Rohini, during which the Bar placed its concerns and demands before the authorities, it said.

The lawyers sought a fair and impartial investigation through an independent unit, measures to ensure that such an incident is not repeated and protection of the dignity, safety and professional independence of advocates. 

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