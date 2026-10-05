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Rahul Gandhi to join MPSC aspirants' stir in Pune

Mon, 05 October 2026
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Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet students and aspirants protesting in Pune for reforms in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on October 7 or 8, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has said.

Demonstrations are being held at three locations in Pune with disparate demands, including an objective or descriptive format of MPSC examinations. However, the main demand is the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar amid allegations of paper leaks.

"So far, leaders cutting across all the parties have visited the agitation. No political leaders are being invited. They are coming on their own. I urge the state government to decide on the resignation of the MPSC Chairman.

"If the state government does not take a decision in favour of the students at the cabinet meeting, we will have to take some different course of action," Pawar said after joining a protest on Sunday.

He invoked Gen Z lingo: "You are done, Bro!" to warn the government of consequences if it doesn't effectively engage with protesting aspirants. -- PTI

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