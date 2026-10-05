No Price Hike For Ranabaali

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Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Ranabaali





-- REDIFF MOVIES

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrerhave made an important clarification: There will be no ticket price hike in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.Producer Mythri Movie Makers posted on X: 'There have been reports that we have applied for ticket price hikes in Andhra Pradesh for #Ranabaali. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false. We have not applied for any ticket price hikes in either of the Telugu States. #Ranabaali will release at standard ticket prices, and we are confident that audiences will have a great cinematic experience this festive season.'is a period drama, which traces the journey of a fearless 18th century freedom fighter, who resists the British rule during the Great Indian Famine.This will mark Vijay and Rashmika's first release after their February wedding.Directed by Rahul Sankrityan,will release on October 16.