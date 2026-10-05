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No Price Hike For Ranabaali

Mon, 05 October 2026
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Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Ranabaali
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Ranabaali
The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali have made an important clarification: There will be no ticket price hike in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Producer Mythri Movie Makers posted on X: 'There have been reports that we have applied for ticket price hikes in Andhra Pradesh for #Ranabaali. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false. We have not applied for any ticket price hikes in either of the Telugu States. #Ranabaali will release at standard ticket prices, and we are confident that audiences will have a great cinematic experience this festive season.'

Ranabaali is a period drama, which traces the journey of a fearless 18th century freedom fighter, who resists the British rule during the Great Indian Famine.

This will mark Vijay and Rashmika's first release after their February wedding.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali will release on October 16.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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