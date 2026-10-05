Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Need to create fear in minds of goons: SC on rapes

Mon, 05 October 2026
Share:
12:43
image
The Supreme Court on Monday said there was a need to create fear in the minds of goons committing crimes against women, while noting that there is a feeling that women are not safe in the city, particularly some vulnerable pockets.

The court made the remarks while hearing a suo motu case over recent rape incidents in Delhi-NCR.

"We have to work together. We must ensure that every woman in Delhi-NCR should feel safe even at 11 pm whether travelling on the roads or the metro," a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran observed.

"What is important is to prevent a crime, not what you do after a crime is committed," the bench said, adding police needs to create fear in the mind of goons and anti-social elements who are prone to committing such crimes.

The bench, which was hearing a suo motu case titled 'In Re: Recent rape incidents in Delhi NCR', observed that "rape is something which is not at all acceptable to any society".

The apex court had on September 28 taken suo motu cognisance of news reports about crimes against minor girls and women across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), observing that such cases underline a systematic failure on the part of law enforcement authorities.

The top court took cognisance of the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in Delhi, gang-rape and murder of a teenage girl in Swaroop Nagar area of Delhi and sexual assault of a minor girl inside a moving sleeper bus which the law enforcement agencies failed to intercept while it traversed a distance of over 47 km from Greater Noida to Delhi. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC notice to govt over Gyanesh Kumar's solo decisions
LIVE! SC notice to govt over Gyanesh Kumar's solo decisions

Trump confuses Brazil polls with India: 'US voting corrupt'
Trump confuses Brazil polls with India: 'US voting corrupt'

The reference to India's 'Presidential election' appears to be a mix-up with Brazil, which held its first round of presidential elections on Sunday with 125.27 million valid votes.

Russian lab worker's death sparks plague fears, many quarantined
Russian lab worker's death sparks plague fears, many quarantined

A laboratory technician in Siberia died from 'pneumonia of unknown aetiology' at an Anti-Plague Research Institute, sparking fears of pneumonic plague, with the US now monitoring the situation and urging Russia for transparency.

Ex-TMC Rajya Sabha MP Koyel Mallick joins BJP
Ex-TMC Rajya Sabha MP Koyel Mallick joins BJP

Bengali film actor Koyel Mallick, previously a TMC MP, has joined the BJP and is set to file her nomination for a Rajya Sabha seat, expressing her desire to contribute to West Bengal's development initiatives.

'People may have to wear face masks in next 25 years if...'
'People may have to wear face masks in next 25 years if...'

Former Supreme Court Justice Abhay Oka warned that major cities might be forced to adopt mandatory face mask usage within 20-25 years due to environmental degradation. He stressed that protecting the environment is a fundamental...