Modified Form 6 for SIR not approved by us: CJI

15:23

The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that it had not approved any modified version of Form 6, used for enrolling new voters in electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).



Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made the observation while hearing a plea seeking suspension and prosecution of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.



"Any modified Form 6 has not been approved by us. Let's be clear. When the record is produced, we would like to see who has modified," CJI Surya Kant observed during the hearing.



Earlier, in a press statement issued on September 26 after a key meeting the Election Commission had said, "The declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court. For non-SIR period, the Forms applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules 1960) will be used."



Reacting to the SC observation, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took aim at CEC Gyanesh Kumar saying, "Obviously and very clearly the CEC lied. Form 6 was deliberately modified by the CEC himself to delete Gen Z voters of whom the PM is simply terrified."



Karnataka home Minister Priyank Kharge alleged that the CEC was misrepresenting what was heard before the apex court.



"First Form 6. Now even the Supreme Court record. Gaddar Gyanesh now appears to be misrepresenting what was actually argued and heard before the Supreme Court. If even court proceedings are being twisted to suit a narrative, what exactly can citizens still trust the Election Commission to get right?" Priyank Kharge said.



CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka claimed that the earlier press note issued by the Election Commission had been withdrawn now.



"Hilarious. ECI has apparently taken down the Sept 26 press release, which claimed that SC had upheld the Form 6 order. Gyanesh has been thrown under the bus. Gyanesh, it's done bro!," he said.



The Supreme Court meanwhile refused to pass an ex-parte interim order seeking suspension of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations that key decisions relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were taken unilaterally, saying the Election Commission and others must first be heard.



A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the Centre, Election Commission of India, CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg and DG (IT) Seema Khanna.



"Let's first have authenticated information on that. We can always annul any decision…," observed the bench.



The petition relied on a report claiming that 14 crucial SIR-related decisions were taken in the name of the ECI despite objections recorded by the two other Election Commissioners.



Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for one of the petitioners, Rakesh Kumar Singh, sought immediate suspension of the CEC, contending that the alleged unilateral decisions posed a serious threat to electoral democracy. Referring to Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, Singh submitted that ECI decisions were required to be unanimous or, failing that, taken by majority.



As Singh sought suspension of the CEC, the bench questioned the feasibility of suspending the CEC, observing that it could stall the functioning of the poll panel. "Who will conduct the elections?" the bench asked.



Singh responded that the other two Election Commissioners could discharge the functions. The bench said it would have to first examine the allegations after receiving responses from the respondents.