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Mayawati takes nephew Akash back in BSP, reappoints national convenor

Mon, 05 October 2026
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Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday announced the reappointment of Akash Anand as the party's national convenor, saying the decision was taken in the interest of the party and the movement.

"After considerable thought, the party has decided, in the interest of the party and the movement, to once again appoint Akash Anand as the BSP's national convenor and give him an opportunity to work in the party again," Mayawati said in a post on X.

On September 10, Mayawati had announced the ouster of Anand, setting him "completely free" from BSP. On September 3, she had removed him from the crucial post of national convenor of the party. Mayawati had said Akash prioritised his family and personal interests over the party.

This was the third time that the BSP chief had "removed" her nephew from the party. 

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