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Maharashtra to impose 10% water cut from Oct 16

Mon, 05 October 2026
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Maharashtra to impose minimum 10 pc water cut in all urban and rural local bodies from Oct 16 amid deficient. 

State Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan said his department had undertaken detailed dam-wise and use-wise planning of available water stocks up to August 31, 2027, keeping in mind the impact of El Nino and the possibility of a drought-like situation.

"Drinking water will be given the highest priority. All municipal corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats have been directed to implement a 10 per cent water cut from October 16," Mahajan said in a statement.

The government has also directed local bodies to undertake special drives to prevent water leakage and operate sewage treatment plants at full capacity. Treated wastewater will be used for activities such as gardening, construction and washing, it said.  Industries have been directed to reuse or recycle at least 30 per cent of the water used by them, according to the statement.

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