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Maha drought: 'Govt will make farmers' Diwali sweet'

Mon, 05 October 2026
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Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde has assured farmers in drought-hit areas of her home district Beed that the Devendra Fadnavis government would make their Diwali season "sweet", hinting at further assistance amid crop losses caused by deficient rains.

Munde was visiting scarcity-hit areas in Beed, where all 11 tehsils have been declared drought-hit by the state government.

"The state government has already announced a crop loan waiver of Rs 32,000 crore. For the first time, the state government has announced higher compensation than the laid-down formula to calculate compensation for a farmer. Chief Minister Fadnavis is geared up to make Diwali season sweet for farmers," Munde told reporters on Sunday.

The shortfall in seasonal rainfall has affected the cultivation of crops such as soybean, with farmers claiming crops have been completely damaged and yields would be significantly lower.

The Maharashtra government has announced several measures to tackle the scarcity situation, including the declaration of drought in a majority of tehsils. 

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