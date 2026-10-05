Love: A cool, breezy romantic comedy

Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi in #Love.
Balaji Mohan is going to be quite a busy man in October. The Tamil filmmaker, known for directing Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum
and Maari
(and its sequel), is making his Hindi debut with Nayyi Navelli
, which is releasing on October 16. But two Fridays before that, his second OTT series, #Love
, hit Netflix on October 2.
The six-episode romcom stars Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi, with music by Sean Roldan, and revolves around dating app culture.#Love
promises to be this cool, breezy romantic comedy about how two strong-headed personalities with opposite views on romance and dating try hard to resist their attraction for each other. But despite all its 'modern' garb, the show is riddled with romcom clichÃ©s and moves in a pretty predictable manner.Click here
to read our full review.