Lecturer killed in Maha's Beed on suspicion of illicit relationship with woman

19:04

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

A 32-year-old college lecturer was allegedly abducted in a car and later killed by four individuals who attacked him with iron rods and sticks in Maharashtra's Beed district on suspicion of an illicit relationship with a woman, the police said on Monday.



All four accused have been detained, a police official said.



The victim, identified as Madhav alias Nitin Dhanaji Sangame, was allegedly forced into a car in Latur city and taken to Bardapur area of Ambajogai tehsil in neighbouring Beed district on Sunday, the police said.



"The four men allegedly assaulted Sangame with an iron rod, sticks and a belt at a stone crushing unit, resulting in his death," police said.



The police registered a case of kidnapping and murder against Prithviraj Deshmukh, Dhaval Deshmukh, Prathamesh Reddy and Aditya Bhalke, all residents of Latur, and detained them.