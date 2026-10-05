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IT 'Raid': Rakul Calrifies!

Mon, 05 October 2026
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14:38
Rakulpreet Singh, Courtesy. @rakulpreet/Instagram
Rakulpreet Singh, Courtesy. @rakulpreet/Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh has hit out at journalists for sensationalising and wrongly reporting the income tax raid at her home.

Taking to her X account, Rakul said, 'It's heart breaking to see that there's a growing trend amongst the self-styled online reporters and some main stream media journalists to sensationalise news without verifying facts.'

'The IT search was not pertaining to me,' Rakul asserted.

'Let it be known that I am from the Armed Forces background & had no Godfather in the Industry. I have come up through sheer hard work and as a responsible law abiding citizen have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years.'

'I am not involved in any kind of illegal foreign remittance in personal capacity or on behalf of any production house. I would also add here that I do not hold any benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad,' the movie star added.

She urged the media houses to retract the report as it was false and malicious.

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