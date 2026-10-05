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LIVE! Maharashtra to impose 10% water cut from Oct 16
LIVE! Maharashtra to impose 10% water cut from Oct 16

'If CEC is suspended...': SC refuses to restrain Gyanesh
'If CEC is suspended...': SC refuses to restrain Gyanesh

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Election Commission and the Centre regarding pleas alleging that the poll body made several decisions without the approval of the two election commissioners. The court stated it would annul any...

BJP announces 8 names for RS election, drops Hardeep Puri
BJP announces 8 names for RS election, drops Hardeep Puri

The BJP has announced eight candidates, including minister Dharam Pal Singh, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. These elections, scheduled for October 16, will fill 10 seats from Uttar Pradesh, one from Uttarakhand,...

Sanjay Dutt clarifies after row over 'can't feel peace in India' remark
Sanjay Dutt clarifies after row over 'can't feel peace in India' remark

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has clarified his controversial "can't feel that peace in India" remarks made on the Shekhar Tonite show, stating they were part of a scripted, humorous conversation and not intended to offend. He explained...

Maharashtra Tremors: Should Mumbai Worry?
Maharashtra Tremors: Should Mumbai Worry?

'Nobody can say a quake will strike on a particular day or month. It remains a natural event, governed by factors that are only partly understood, even by researchers working on this across the world.'