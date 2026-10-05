The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Election Commission and the Centre regarding pleas alleging that the poll body made several decisions without the approval of the two election commissioners. The court stated it would annul any...
The BJP has announced eight candidates, including minister Dharam Pal Singh, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. These elections, scheduled for October 16, will fill 10 seats from Uttar Pradesh, one from Uttarakhand,...
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has clarified his controversial "can't feel that peace in India" remarks made on the Shekhar Tonite show, stating they were part of a scripted, humorous conversation and not intended to offend. He explained...
'Nobody can say a quake will strike on a particular day or month. It remains a natural event, governed by factors that are only partly understood, even by researchers working on this across the world.'