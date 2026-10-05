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'If A Woman Says Yes 5 Days In A Row And No On The 6thâ€¦'

Mon, 05 October 2026
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Janhvi Kapoor, Courtesy. @Janhvikapoor/Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor, Courtesy. @Janhvikapoor/Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor has come down heavily on the misuse of technology to objectify women on the Internet.

On her Insta stories, Janhvi wrote, 'The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault.'

'Almost every woman in my industry has faced some version of this, and women everywhere are increasingly being subjected to it.'

'Consent, choice and respect for a woman's body should be among the most basic notions of humanity. If a woman says yes five days in a row and no on the sixth, that no must be respected,' the actress asserted.

'If a woman happens to wear a miniskirt, it does not give anyone permission to put a camera up her skirt, capture violating angles or visually exploit her body. What a woman is comfortable with, where she draws the line and what she chooses to do with her body are decisions that belong exclusively to her. This is basic.'

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