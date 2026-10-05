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Huge blaze in Mumbai BEST bus depot, firefighting underway

Mon, 05 October 2026
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A major fire erupted in the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's Anik bus depot in central Mumbai on Monday evening, officials said.

There is no report of any injury to anyone, they said, citing preliminary information.

The fire broke out at 5:45 pm in the Anik depot yard and involved some CNG-run buses parked in a row, a BEST spokesperson said.

Eyewitnesses claimed to have heard blasts at the spot while thick black smoke was visible from a distance.

Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations, an official said.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known. Further details are awaited. 

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