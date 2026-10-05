How many people will you arrest?: CJP

09:17

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has claimed that impending government crackdowns and potential arrests will fail to suppress the youth-driven movement, vowing that nationwide demonstrations will carry forward, and described the move as dictatorial.



The remarks follow the police crackdown that saw hundreds of detentions amid ongoing protests demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.



Taking a stance against state action, Das, in a post on X, stated that the young people are now aware and any kind of dictatorial action will not be accepted anymore.



"The government is planning on arresting me, Abhijeet, Ashutosh, Ratna and other Cockroach Janta Party leaders. If the government thinks that such dictatorial actions will work, then they are mistakened! The young generation has awakened," Saurav Das wrote.



Saurav Das asserted that the party members are ready to face the worst outcomes and urged everyone to continue fighting for our rights.



He wrote, "We appeal to everyone to continue fighting for our rights and future, with or without us. We have always been ready to face jail or worse. But this will be a big mistake. The young will not tolerate this."



Describing the upcoming protest as a massive mobilisation, Das stated, "The protests must continue. People of India should ensure the biggest mobilisation starting October 10th." -- PTI