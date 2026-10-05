'Election Commission Is Shameless'

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Political economisthas been a one-man army relentlessly fighting the working of the Election Commission of India, and the SIR process.In 2024 after the Lok Sabha elections, he told Rediff, 'All is not well with the Election Commission. They refused to be transparent and accountable.'In 2025, he told Rediff, 'This election commission has to go. It is the most partial. It functions more like a government department than an autonomous body.'In May 2026, questioning the SIR process, he told Rediff, 'SIR is nothing but bringing the NRC-CAA through backdoor. You are killing lakhs and lakhs of citizenships.'"If you are now deleting 13.5 crore people who exercised their franchise in 2024, doesn't that render the Government of India today, the Cabinet and the Lok Sabha absolutely illegitimate? It does," Mr Prabhakar tells Rediff'sin the first of a two-part interview.