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Delhi police accused of sexually harassing journalists at protest

Mon, 05 October 2026
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09:31
Neha Bora and Yogendra Yadav at the Delhi protests
Neha Bora and Yogendra Yadav at the Delhi protests
Three female journalists have accused Delhi police officers of sexually harassing them while they were covering street protests in the Indian capital.

The allegations emerged on Saturday, a day after police detained scores of young demonstrators demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Delhi Police said in a social media post that its New Delhi district had received the complaint and referred it to the crime branch for a "fair and impartial" inquiry.

Protests continued for a third day on Sunday, with thousands taking to the streets in Delhi and Mumbai to demand Kumar's resignation over sweeping changes to voter rolls.

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