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Delhi: Five-yr-old boy dies after falling from goalpost

Mon, 05 October 2026
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A five-year-old boy died after he allegedly fell from a goalpost while playing football inside the Akshardham temple complex in east Delhi, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 4:30 pm on Sunday, when the child was playing football inside the campus and climbed the goalpost pole before accidentally falling from it, according to preliminary inquiry.

The boy sustained injuries in the fall and was taken for medical treatment, but died, police said.

The child's parents, who reside inside the Akshardham campus, have not expressed any suspicion or alleged any foul play in the incident, they said.

The boy's father has been working as a security guard at the Akshardham campus for the past 15 years, the police said.

Legal formalities were completed and the child's post-mortem examination was conducted. The body was subsequently handed over to his father, the police said. -- PTI

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