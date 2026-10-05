CISF jawan stabbed during protest in New Delhi

18:42

A CISF jawan shows an injury mark on his hand during the protest by NSUI demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Monday./Ritik Sharma/ANI Photo

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was allegedly stabbed with a sharp-edged object during a protest in the New Delhi district on Monday, prompting the Delhi police to initiate legal action, an official said.



The injured jawan was taken to a hospital for medical examination, he said.



A senior police officer said necessary legal action will be taken.



Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and collecting relevant evidence.