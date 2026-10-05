Chasing Calcutta's elusive golden-brown cutlet

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The perfect chicken kabiraji is not something you can simply summon through a food-delivery app. You have to go looking for it, and even then, finding one is far from certain. These days, it has been pushed to the margins by gimbaps, burgers and other newer favourites. The ideal singara has suffered a similar fate, steadily overshadowed by the ubiquitous samosa. The vegetable chop -- with its scarlet beetroot and peanut filling -- has managed to hold on, as has the Moghlai parota. The Dhakai parota, however, has all but disappeared. And the elusive kabiraji seems to be following it.