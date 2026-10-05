Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Chasing Calcutta's elusive golden-brown cutlet

Mon, 05 October 2026
Share:
09:37
image
The perfect chicken kabiraji is not something you can simply summon through a food-delivery app. You have to go looking for it, and even then, finding one is far from certain. These days, it has been pushed to the margins by gimbaps, burgers and other newer favourites. The ideal singara has suffered a similar fate, steadily overshadowed by the ubiquitous samosa. The vegetable chop -- with its scarlet beetroot and peanut filling -- has managed to hold on, as has the Moghlai parota. The Dhakai parota, however, has all but disappeared. And the elusive kabiraji seems to be following it.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sanjay Dutt makes U-turn on 'no peace in India' comment
LIVE! Sanjay Dutt makes U-turn on 'no peace in India' comment

No amount of whataboutery can justify...: SC judge on SIR
No amount of whataboutery can justify...: SC judge on SIR

Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has unequivocally stated that any process disenfranchising Indian citizens is arbitrary and violates the Constitution.

Flydubai attacker appears to be 'lone wolf': Reports
Flydubai attacker appears to be 'lone wolf': Reports

An investigation is underway into a flydubai co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami, who allegedly attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar in an attempt to crash an Israel-bound flight. The incident, which saw the plane plummet...

'Election Commission Is Shameless'
'Election Commission Is Shameless'

'Their functioning is flawed, they are not accountable, they are opaque, they are non-transparent, they have lost credibility.'

'Does India Belong to Gyanesh Kumar's Father?'
'Does India Belong to Gyanesh Kumar's Father?'

Amid sweltering October heat in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray turns up the heat against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, hinting obliquely about Nuremberg-like trials once the wheels of electoral fortune change.