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'CEC's execution of G2's illegal orders makes him liability for India'

Mon, 05 October 2026
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The Congress on Monday said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar must quit right away and claimed that his ability to "execute G2's illegal orders" has now made him a "liability for the country".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh's attack on the CEC came a day after Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan remarked that any process that "disenfranchises" millions of Indian citizens is "intrinsically arbitrary" and a "negation" of the constitutional order.

"No amount of whataboutery can justify it," Bhuyan added.

Sharing a post carrying the video clip of Bhuyan's remarks, Ramesh said on X, "Here is the bold Justice Ujjal Bhuyan speaking yesterday in NALSAR University in Hyderabad, where he exposed the CEC lock, stock and barrel. If he has any sense of shame, Gyanesh Kumar must quit right away."

"His (Kumar's) ability to execute G2's illegal orders have now made him a liability for the country," Ramesh said. Ramesh often uses the term 'G2' to take a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On Sunday, the Congress cited Justice Bhuyan's remarks on the right to vote and claimed his comment conclusively proves the CEC has violated the Constitution, in letter and spirit.

"Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, has been an outspoken champion of environmental protection," Ramesh had said on Sunday evening.

"Now the courageous jurist has forcefully expressed his view that the right to vote is very much part of the basic structure of the Constitution. This conclusively proves that the CEC -- constitutional functionary himself -- has violated the Constitution itself both in letter and spirit," he had said.

"Justice Bhuyan has said much more and has exposed the CEC lock, stock and barrel. Gyanesh Kumar has simply lost all moral right to continue in office," Ramesh had asserted. -- PTI

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