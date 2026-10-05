Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'CEC betrayed Constitution at behest of PM, HM'

Mon, 05 October 2026
Share:
14:44
image
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has betrayed the Constitution in letter and spirit at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress alleged on Monday after the Supreme Court issued notice to the Election Commission and the Centre seeking responses on a plea challenging the manner in which the poll panel took decisions.

The opposition party also said the Supreme Court has a remarkable opportunity to restore public confidence in the Election Commission following "damning revelations" regarding its functioning.

The opposition party's assertion came after the Supreme Court issued notice to the Election Commission and the Centre seeking responses in a week on a plea challenging the manner in which the poll panel led by the CEC took decisions allegedly without the approval of two Election Commissioners.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Supreme Court heard a petition seeking, among other things, the suspension of the CEC.

"Based on the recent damning revelations regarding (1) the ad-hoc, illegal and slip-shod manner in which the SIR was taking place, (2) criticism from both sitting and retired Judges of the Supreme Court, (3) the vast and indiscriminate (and many obviously incorrect) deletions without adequate due process, the Supreme Court has a remarkable opportunity to restore public confidence in an institution vital to the integrity of our republic," Ramesh said on X.

As of now, the Supreme Court has chosen to seek a reply and it has chosen not to pass any interim order though, Ramesh noted.

The Supreme Court has, in the past, trusted the ECI and the CECs to give a fair account of their running of the body, he said.

"The Supreme Court would do well to note that that trust was based on decades of propriety and competent conduct starting with the late great Sukumar Sen, the first CEC who set the bar for how elections are to be conducted. None of that goodwill can be claimed by Gyanesh Kumar," Ramesh said. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Women who dare to ask questions are silenced: Rahul
LIVE! Women who dare to ask questions are silenced: Rahul

Sanjay Dutt clarifies after row over 'can't feel peace in India' remark
Sanjay Dutt clarifies after row over 'can't feel peace in India' remark

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has clarified his controversial "can't feel that peace in India" remarks made on the Shekhar Tonite show, stating they were part of a scripted, humorous conversation and not intended to offend. He explained...

SC notice to govt over Gyanesh Kumar's unilateral decisions
SC notice to govt over Gyanesh Kumar's unilateral decisions

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Election Commission and the Centre regarding a plea challenging the Chief Election Commissioner's alleged unilateral decision-making without the approval of other Election Commissioners....

Women should feel safe even at 11 pm: SC to Delhi Police
Women should feel safe even at 11 pm: SC to Delhi Police

The Supreme Court has expressed grave concern over the safety of women in Delhi-NCR, stating the need to instill fear in criminals and prioritize crime prevention. The court took suo motu cognisance of recent horrific rape incidents,...

Maharashtra Tremors: Should Mumbai Worry?
Maharashtra Tremors: Should Mumbai Worry?

'Nobody can say a quake will strike on a particular day or month. It remains a natural event, governed by factors that are only partly understood, even by researchers working on this across the world.'