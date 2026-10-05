'CEC betrayed Constitution at behest of PM, HM'

14:44

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has betrayed the Constitution in letter and spirit at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress alleged on Monday after the Supreme Court issued notice to the Election Commission and the Centre seeking responses on a plea challenging the manner in which the poll panel took decisions.



The opposition party also said the Supreme Court has a remarkable opportunity to restore public confidence in the Election Commission following "damning revelations" regarding its functioning.



The opposition party's assertion came after the Supreme Court issued notice to the Election Commission and the Centre seeking responses in a week on a plea challenging the manner in which the poll panel led by the CEC took decisions allegedly without the approval of two Election Commissioners.



Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Supreme Court heard a petition seeking, among other things, the suspension of the CEC.



"Based on the recent damning revelations regarding (1) the ad-hoc, illegal and slip-shod manner in which the SIR was taking place, (2) criticism from both sitting and retired Judges of the Supreme Court, (3) the vast and indiscriminate (and many obviously incorrect) deletions without adequate due process, the Supreme Court has a remarkable opportunity to restore public confidence in an institution vital to the integrity of our republic," Ramesh said on X.



As of now, the Supreme Court has chosen to seek a reply and it has chosen not to pass any interim order though, Ramesh noted.



The Supreme Court has, in the past, trusted the ECI and the CECs to give a fair account of their running of the body, he said.



"The Supreme Court would do well to note that that trust was based on decades of propriety and competent conduct starting with the late great Sukumar Sen, the first CEC who set the bar for how elections are to be conducted. None of that goodwill can be claimed by Gyanesh Kumar," Ramesh said.