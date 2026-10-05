Bought Everest jeera powder? Read this...

10:31

-- Ananya Podder, Business Standard

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said on Sunday that it has ordered Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd to recall a batch of its pre-packed cumin powder after the sample was declared "unsafe".Separately, it has suspended the licence of West Bengal-based Creative Bakers and Confectioners Pvt Ltd with immediate effect over severe hygiene lapses.The directions to Everest Food was given after a food analyst's report found pesticide residues of Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam above the prescribed maximum limits.The regulatory sample was drawn from the premises of Riverside Resorts & Holiday Homes in Goa. The food analyst declared it "unsafe" under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.The food business operator (FBO) was given an opportunity to appeal against the analyst's report, after which, the sample was sent to the Referral Food Laboratory. The lab confirmed that the sample was unsafe, as both pesticides were above the permitted limits.FSSAI has directed that the entire implicated batch (Batch No. E080668761) be recalled from the market immediately. The company will have to maintain a complete record of the recalled product, submit recall information and status reports within the stipulated timelines, and take corrective measures to prevent a recurrence. It will also have to submit a report once the recall is complete.In its other actions, the regulator suspended the licence of Creative Bakers due to 'serious non-compliances' observed during an inspection of its food premises. Inspectors found dirt, grease, dust, cobwebs and flies in food production and handling areas.Perishable raw materials were stored openly, while rusted and inadequately cleaned containers were used for raw and semi-finished products, FSSAI said. It also flagged significant pest infestation, with ineffective fly control, no proper rodent control, and openings and windows without insect-proof mesh.Waste, old stock, rejected lots and scrap was found in food-handling areas, along with rusting equipment, flaking paint, dampness and broken floor tiles. Required food safety records and systems were not properly maintained. This included water and finished-product testing, time-temperature monitoring, calibration, preventive maintenance, mock recall, consumer complaints, training and audit records.The FBO has been directed to cease all food business activities during the suspension period.