Bihar cop suspended for 'brandishing' pistol at flood relief distribution

09:26

The station house officer of Maker Police Station in Bihar's Saran district was suspended for allegedly brandishing a pistol at flood-hit people during the distribution of relief materials, said an official statement issued on Sunday.



The action was taken after a video of the incident went viral on social media.



The incident, prima facie, reflects "gross negligence of duty, indiscipline and arbitrariness", it said.



"Maker SHO, Sangram Kumar Singh, has been suspended with immediate effect after a video purportedly showing him brandishing his pistol towards the public while distributing flood relief materials in the area went viral on social media," said the statement issued by the Saran SSP's office.



Singh will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules during the suspension period, it added. -- PTI