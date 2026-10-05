Big week ahead: Trump administration signals major action on foreign labour visas

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US Department of Labor Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito has indicated that the Trump administration is preparing for heightened enforcement concerning foreign labour visa frameworks, taking to social media to signal that a significant period lies ahead as examinations intensify regarding the recruitment of overseas personnel.



"Big week ahead on the foreign labour visa front," D'Esposito wrote on X. "We're taking LFG to a whole new level. American jobs. American workers."



The Labor Department official refrained from specifying any particular visa initiative, corporate entity or ongoing inquiry within his online statement.



His remarks unfold as the White House intensifies its oversight of employment-centric immigration mechanisms amid allegations that commercial enterprises might be leveraging foreign worker permits in manners that disadvantage domestic personnel. -- ANI