Bengal bypolls: Two assembly seats, early test for ruling BJP

09:20

As Nandigram and Rejinagar vote on Tuesday, the two bypolls in West Bengal carry significance far beyond the seats at stake -- offering the BJP its first electoral test since ending the TMC's 15-year rule and opening a battle over which opposition party can emerge as its principal challenger.



The contests will give the BJP an early reading of voter response to its governance since taking office in May, while opposition parties vie for space in a fragmented field, with the ruling party and its rivals also seeking to gauge the minority electorate's voting preferences.



Polling in both constituencies is scheduled for October 6, with counting on October 9.



Political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty said the contests are significant because the BJP's emergence as the ruling party had created a new political vacuum for the opposition. "The main issue is who occupies the opposition space against the BJP. The bypolls will give us an indication of which party has the potential to emerge as the principal challenger," he said.



The BJP swept to power in May after 15 years of TMC rule, and these are the first elections since that change. The bypolls cannot be a verdict on the performance of a four-month-old administration, but could provide early clues to public response to its governance and policy choices.



Nandigram offers the more symbolically charged contest.



The seat was the epicentre of Mamata Banerjee's anti-land acquisition movement that helped pave the way for the TMC's rise in 2011. It was also where BJP's Suvendu Adhikari defeated Banerjee in 2021. Adhikari, now chief minister, won Nandigram again in the 2026 Assembly election but retained Bhabanipur, necessitating the bypoll.



The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, mother of Chandranath Rath, a former aide of Adhikari. Chandranath was shot dead on May 6, two days after the BJP won the assembly elections. Hasirani's candidature has added an emotional dimension to the contest. -- PTI