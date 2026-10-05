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Arijit Singh announces nine-city India tour in 2027

Mon, 05 October 2026
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Popular playback artist Arijit Singh on Monday announced a nine-city, stadium-scale India tour for 2027 to celebrate 20 years of music that includes chartbusters Agar Tum Saath Ho, Tum Hi Ho, Vida Karo and many more.

Singh, who had shocked millions of his fans in January this year by announcing that he was retiring from a playback career to focus on solo artistic pursuits, is embarking on his biggest ever India tour, starting from January 2027 to May 2027.

"20 years of music is a journey I feel very grateful for. The greatest part of it has always been the people - the listeners who have given these songs a life of their own. I'm really looking forward to travelling across India and experiencing that love together, live on stage. There are so many songs, so many memories and so many people to meet. I can't wait," Singh said in a statement.

Produced and promoted by Team Innovation and ticketed exclusively on thumpN, the tour will entail multiple stadium presentations and will travel to Ahmedabad (January 9), Chandigarh (January 23), Jaipur (February 7), Mumbai (February 20), Bengaluru (March 13), New Delhi (March 27), Pune (April 10), Indore (May 1) and Hyderabad (May 15).

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