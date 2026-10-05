AAP won't join INDIA bloc march to ECI: Sanjay Singh





He said opposition MPs in the INDIA bloc would march to the Election Commission on October 6, while opposition leaders would meet President Droupadi Murmu in the second week of October to raise concerns over alleged institutional issues. -- Rediff News

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said his party would not take part in the INDIA bloc's march to the Election Commission of India (ECI) office on on Tuesday, even as it continues its own protests over the row involving the poll body and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.Singh characterised the protests as a people's movement, highlighting that AAP leaders are not using the party's banners while protesting."Our party is protesting daily and continuously at Jantar Mantar and in various parts of the country. We are not even using party banners because we believe this is a people's movement, an issue concerning the citizens of the nation and everyone should participate...As for tomorrow's protest, it is being organised by the INDIA alliance, and the Aam Aadmi Party is not part of it. However, we are fighting this battle in our own way...We are not participating in tomorrow's protest," Singh said.This comes after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced a nationwide protest programme, saying INDIA bloc leaders would hold a "Save Democracy March" at the district level from October 2 to October 8.