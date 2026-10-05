3 Indians kidnapped in Ethiopia released by Guj police

17:04

Representational image. Photograph: @USBPChief/X

Three cousins from Gujarat's Mehsana district, who were kidnapped in Ethiopia while on their way to the US allegedly through an illegal route, have been safely released by the abductors following negotiations by the state police, an official said on Monday.



The three -- identified by police as Rutvik Jansari (23) of Vadsma village in Mehsana, Mamta Chavda (30), originally from Mehsana and currently residing in Ahmedabad, and Mayuri Solanki (27), a resident of Gandhinagar -- reached India on October 1, he said.



The trio, all cousins, left for the US on September 20 through an illegal route after Chavda's US visa was rejected six times, said the official.



"Mamta had applied for a US visa, but her visa was rejected six times. As her husband has been in the US on a student visa for the last six months, her parents decided to send her to the US illegally (along with Jansari and Solanki)," Langhnaj police station inspector A M Gehlot said.



On September 22, Chavda spoke to her father Kirit Chauhan, after which the family lost contact with the three, following which a missing persons complaint was registered at the Langhnaj police station in Mehsana district.



Later, Chauhan claimed that after reaching Ethiopia in Africa, the three were held captive and their kidnappers demanded Rs 1 crore for their release.



Chauhan subsequently received a call from an international number. The caller identified himself as Babakhan and claimed the three were in his custody, Gehlot said.



Babakhan contacted Chauhan, his relatives and local agent Alpesh Panchal through WhatsApp calls and demanded Rs 1 crore as ransom for the trio's release, the police official said.



Police remained in contact with Babakhan and negotiated via the agent, Panchal.



"We negotiated with him, telling him that the family's financial condition was poor and that they did not have the money to pay. We told him it would be better to release them," Gehlot stated.



Following repeated negotiations, Babakhan reduced the ransom demand to Rs 15 lakh. However, police continued to explain him that the family could not arrange even that amount.



"We convinced the kidnapper, who subsequently released the three safely and arranged return tickets for them to India on September 30," Gehlot said.



He insisted no ransom was paid to secure their release.