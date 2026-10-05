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2 killed as massive blaze engulfs Maha firecracker godown

Mon, 05 October 2026
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Two people were killed and seven others were injured in a massive fire and explosions in a godown of firecrackers in Hingoli district  in Maharashtra on Monday night, an official said.

The incident occurred at 8 pm in Marwadi Galli, a densely populated residential area, he added.

The fire spread quickly in the warehouse owned by Gopal Bastwar, with a civic fire brigade van deployed to douse it also getting gutted, the official said.

The blaze and intermittent explosions due to firecrackers triggered panic in the area, he said.

Some houses have been damaged along with two-wheelers parked along the lane, the official said.

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