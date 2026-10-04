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'Won't tolerate Form 7 misuse against Muslims': Owaisi

Sun, 04 October 2026
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AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday warned of protests in Hyderabad over what he alleged was the filing of false Form-7 applications during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing the 57th 'Jalsa-e-Milad-un-Nabi' at Milad Maidan on Saturday, Owaisi said the Election Commission should take action against those responsible if false Form-7 applications were being filed.

"If false Form 7 are being filed, we appeal to the Election Commission to take action against those responsible. If this drama does not stop, remember: protests bigger than those at Delhi's Jantar Mantar will take place on the roads and streets of Hyderabad, and it will create a lot of trouble for you. Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen will not remain silent," Owaisi said.

Form-7 is used to raise objections to the inclusion of a name in the electoral roll or seek deletion of an entry on specified grounds.

Alleging that BJP and Sangh Parivar are misusing Form 7 to exclude Muslim voters from final electoral rolls, Owaisi said, "Printed Form 7 are being submitted where the name of the person whose name is to be deleted is mentioned, but the name and details of the person filing the form are not being provided. If this is happening, it is completely wrong." -- ANI

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