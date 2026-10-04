Will bring laws against love, land jihad in 6 months: Suvendu

16:54

According to a government notification, the West Bengal UCC Bill aims to standardise civil laws across all communities on matters concerning marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.





The UCC was one of the key poll promises of the BJP in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Talking about the proposed religious tourism circuit, Adhikari said the project would be completed in two years with Rs 1,000 crore earmarked for it.





"We need your suggestions and your cooperation," he told the gathering.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said his government will bring stringent laws against 'love jihad' and 'land jihad' in six months, and implement a Uniform Civil Code in the state like Uttarakhand and Gujarat.Addressing an event here to mark the birth centenary of Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) former president Ashok Singhal, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state would function in accordance with the Constitution, but would not tolerate attacks on Indian culture, tradition and places of worship."This government will not allow any anti-national activity here," he said and urged people to remain united and vigilant against 'divisive forces'.Adhikari said, "You can rest assured that the government will function in accordance with the Constitution. But it will not allow any attack on Indian culture, Sanatani traditions, temples and monasteries, and our heritage that spiritual icons Vivekananda and Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya have propounded."Talking about the Uniform Civil Code, the chief minister said West Bengal would follow Uttarakhand and Gujarat in implementing a Uniform Civil Code."Give us six months, will also bring stringent laws against love and land jihad," he told the gathering.The West Bengal government has constituted a high-level committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to examine a draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the state.Attacking the previous TMC dispensation, Adhikari said there were several causes for its downfall, but 'repeated hurt to Hindu sentiments, organisations, deities and traditions' were the foremost reasons."People tolerated those for a long time and then bid the party farewell," he said.Recalling his involvement in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement as a volunteer during his student days, Adhikari said that as the leader of the opposition between 2021 and 2026, he had protested against alleged atrocities on Hindus in the state.Adhikari listed a series of upcoming events, including a recital of Hanuman Chalisa by 20,000 people at Netaji Indoor Stadium in November and a mass Gita recital by 10 lakh people on December 29.He informed the gathering that his government has started preparations for the Gangasagar Mela next year, which would have facilities of international standard. --