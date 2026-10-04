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U'khand voter count falls by 8 lakh after SIR; final roll has 71.58 lakh electors

Sun, 04 October 2026
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The final electoral roll for Uttarakhand, released on Saturday following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), lists approximately 71.58 lakh voters -- nearly 8 lakh lower than the count at the start of the SIR process.

The Congress, which is the main opposition party, however, has claimed that the state's voter count declined by nearly 14 lakh, citing a figure of 85.19 lakh electors as of January 1, 2025.

According to Congress leader and former MLA Manoj Rawat, the number of voters stood at 85.19 lakh before the revision process and has now come down to 71.58 lakh.

The office of Uttarakhand's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said the electoral roll had 79.6 lakh voters when the SIR began on June 8. 

Following the distribution and compilation of enumeration forms, the draft roll published on July 14 contained approximately 71.33 lakh voters.

The Election Commission provided voters time from July 14 to August 13 to file claims and objections. These were processed between August 13 and September 28, following which the final electoral roll was published on October 3 with 71.58 lakh voters.

The final roll is 8.01 lakh voters lower than the electoral roll at the start of the SIR. -- PTI

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