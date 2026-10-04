Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Three UP cops among 5 booked for taking Rs 6 lakh from event manager

Sun, 04 October 2026
Share:
08:29
image
A case has been registered against a sub-inspector, two constables and two unidentified persons in Jhansi on allegations of forcibly taking away nearly Rs 6 lakh from a businessman, the police said on Saturday.

The case was registered on the orders of a court following a complaint by event manager Zaheer, a resident of Panchvati Colony.

In his complaint, Zaheer alleged that on November 12, 2025, two constables intercepted him near Dulhan Vatika while he was returning home and took him to the Kotwali police station.

He alleged that the police personnel took nearly Rs 6 lakh kept in his scooter's storage compartment for business purposes, along with his phone.

Zaheer further alleged that on November 24, he was arrested along with two other persons, Sajid and Kamran, in a cyber fraud case as part of a conspiracy.

Kotwali SHO A K Singh said a case has been registered against sub-inspector Rajesh Awasthi, constables Rajesh Pal and Kapil Chahar and two unidentified persons. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 Iranian diplomats 'kicked out' of US for defying exit order
LIVE! 2 Iranian diplomats 'kicked out' of US for defying exit order

Flydubai co-pilot identified; barred in Oman over radical views
Flydubai co-pilot identified; barred in Oman over radical views

An Omani citizen, Hamam al-Hammami, has been identified as the flydubai co-pilot who attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and allegedly attempted to take control of a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, which the UAE has now confirmed as a...

PIX: Brazil Thump India 4-0 In Football Friendly
PIX: Brazil Thump India 4-0 In Football Friendly

Brazil's star-studded line-up, including Vinicius Jr and Marquinhos, is set to face India in a friendly match at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, with veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu captaining the Indian side.

Punjabi influencer Mad Sandhu shot dead in Amritsar
Punjabi influencer Mad Sandhu shot dead in Amritsar

Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne unidentified persons in Amritsar. The incident occurred on Loharka road, and Sandhu succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Police are...

400-500 persons booked for CJP protest at Shivaji Park
400-500 persons booked for CJP protest at Shivaji Park

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against the organisers and 400-500 unidentified individuals involved in the Cockroach Janta Party's October 2 protest at Shivaji Park. The case cites unlawful assembly and wilful disobedience,...