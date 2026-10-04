Three UP cops among 5 booked for taking Rs 6 lakh from event manager

08:29

A case has been registered against a sub-inspector, two constables and two unidentified persons in Jhansi on allegations of forcibly taking away nearly Rs 6 lakh from a businessman, the police said on Saturday.



The case was registered on the orders of a court following a complaint by event manager Zaheer, a resident of Panchvati Colony.



In his complaint, Zaheer alleged that on November 12, 2025, two constables intercepted him near Dulhan Vatika while he was returning home and took him to the Kotwali police station.



He alleged that the police personnel took nearly Rs 6 lakh kept in his scooter's storage compartment for business purposes, along with his phone.



Zaheer further alleged that on November 24, he was arrested along with two other persons, Sajid and Kamran, in a cyber fraud case as part of a conspiracy.



Kotwali SHO A K Singh said a case has been registered against sub-inspector Rajesh Awasthi, constables Rajesh Pal and Kapil Chahar and two unidentified persons. -- PTI