Thackerays-led 'Gyanesh Kumar hatao' march begins in Mumbai

12:38

Pic: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff





Organisers are alerting the people to ensure that the barricades don't fall as the crowds begin their march towards CSMT/BMC headquarters a km down the road.



People line up both sides of the road in numbers as the protestors gather in strength.



The barricades have been removed and the 'Gyanesh Kumar hatao' march has begun.





-- Prasanna D Zore/Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray arrive at the South Mumbai protest venue, with all the protestors gathered behind barricades making a beeline to welcome the two leaders.