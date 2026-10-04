Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Thackerays-led 'Gyanesh Kumar hatao' march begins in Mumbai

Sun, 04 October 2026
Share:
12:38
Pic: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff
Pic: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff
Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray arrive at the South Mumbai protest venue, with all the protestors gathered behind barricades making a beeline to welcome the two leaders.

Organisers are alerting the people to ensure that the barricades don't fall as the crowds begin their march towards CSMT/BMC headquarters a km down the road.

People line up both sides of the road in numbers as the protestors gather in strength.

The barricades have been removed and the 'Gyanesh Kumar hatao' march has begun.

-- Prasanna D Zore/Mumbai

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Thackerays-led 'Gyanesh Kumar hatao' march begins
LIVE! Thackerays-led 'Gyanesh Kumar hatao' march begins

Keralam orders probe against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in 2006 case
Keralam orders probe against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in 2006 case

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has ordered a Vigilance probe into corruption allegations related to the 2006 KSTP road project, implicating incumbent Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who was then the PWD secretary. The...

Hasina's arrival was 'unexpected': Indian envoy in Dhaka
Hasina's arrival was 'unexpected': Indian envoy in Dhaka

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, clarified that former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's arrival in New Delhi two years ago was unexpected and not facilitated by the Indian military. He addressed ongoing...

Asim Munir Gives ISI Chief 1 Year Extension
Asim Munir Gives ISI Chief 1 Year Extension

The promotions and reshuffle in the army show that Asim Munir remains firmly in charge, points out Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at R&AW.

Lockheed Martin to expand India production for transport plane
Lockheed Martin to expand India production for transport plane

Lockheed Martin aims to significantly expand its manufacturing capabilities in India, particularly through its partnership with Tata Advanced Systems Limited, if it secures the bid to supply 60 medium transport aircraft to the Indian...