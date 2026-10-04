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Raebareli: Woman forced to deliver baby out in open

Sun, 04 October 2026
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18:25
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A woman was forced to deliver a baby outside the district hospital here after she was allegedly denied admission by the staff, a relative has claimed.

The claim was made in a video that made rounds on social media on Sunday.

In the video, Archana, a relative of the woman, claimed that she had brought her sister-in-law to the hospital after she developed labour pain on Saturday.

She alleged that hospital staff initially asked the woman to keep walking and later took her to a labour room several times, without formally admitting her, and sent her back without delivery.

Archana alleged that a hospital staffer demanded Rs 10,000 for the delivery and told them not to disclose the matter to anyone.

While all this happened, the woman delivered a baby outside the hospital.

District Women's Hospital superintendent Nirmala Sahu denied the allegation that the hospital staff demanded money.

Sahu said she sought information from the doctors and other hospital staff after learning about the incident.

She said an inquiry was also made with the security personnel to ascertain how the woman was able to leave the hospital premises.

"The security personnel have been reprimanded. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found responsible," Sahu said.

This was the second time in a week a pregnant woman was denied hospital admission and a roadside delivery was forced in Uttar Pradesh.

On September 28, Rani Vanvasi, 20, was allegedly refused admission to Bhadohi's Maharaja Chet Singh Government District Hospital, with the claim that she was anaemic and blood could not be arranged.

Her brother was ready to donate blood, but no such arrangement was made, the chief medical officer later said.

Rani eventually delivered on a roadside the next night with the help of women accompanying her.

The woman's family alleged that doctors and the staff nurse refused to touch Rani after they got to know she belonged to the Musahar tribe and refused admission.  -- PTI

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