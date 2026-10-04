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PhD student of IIT-Delhi dies after 45-day treatment

Sun, 04 October 2026
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A first information report (FIR) has been registered in connection with the death of a 40-year-old PhD student of the IIT-Delhi, who was found unconscious and injured at his rented accommodation in Munirka in August, police said on Sunday.

The FIR under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was lodged at the Kishangarh police station on October 4 following directions from the Supreme Court and a complaint received from the security officer of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), they said.

The man was found in an unconscious and injured condition inside his rented house in Munirka village on August 18, a senior police officer said.

The door was locked from inside and was broken open by neighbours. He was immediately taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by police.

He remained under medical care for more than 45 days before succumbing to his injuries at the hospital on October 3, police said.

Police clarified that the incident did not take place inside the IIT-Delhi campus.

During the course of proceedings, neither the family members nor witnesses raised any suspicion or allegation against any person, they said.

According to police, the PhD student was alone in the house when the incident took place, a fact which is also corroborated by footage collected from a CCTV camera installed outside the premises.

The FIR has been registered following the apex court's directions and further proceedings will be carried out in accordance with law, the officer said.  -- PTI

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