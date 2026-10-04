No sign of Thackerays at Mumbai protest so far





-- Prasanna D Zore/Mumbai

Newspapers had reported that the march to the BMC headquaters will start at 10 am.The Gen Z fraternity that had gathered in huge numbers at the July 24 Dadar Shivaji Park rally seeking the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan too were absent from the protest.Chaos seems to prevail all around, with the organisers claiming that the Thackeray cousins will soon arrive at the venue and the morcha to the BMC headquarters will begin then.Loud cries of 'Inquilab Zindabad', 'Jai Bhim', 'Jai Bhawani, Jai Shivaji', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram', 'Gyanesh Kumar chor hai', etc filled the air.Shiv Sena-UBT leaders Ambadas Danve and Sushma Andhare said this was just the beginning and "this time the Indian people will not stop before getting Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and sending a strong message to the Modi government that its days are numbered" and they will be "taken to task for all their misdeeds" when they were in power.