Next edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas to be held in Kolkata

10:43

The next edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) convention will be held in Kolkata in January, the ministry of external affairs announced on Saturday.



The three-day PBD convention beginning January 7 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"The 19th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) Convention will be held from January 7 to 9, 2027, in Kolkata," the MEA said.



It will be organised by the ministry of external affairs in partnership with the West Bengal government.



The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is celebrated to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, who returned to India from South Africa on January 9, 1915.



President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards and preside over the valedictory session, the MEA said.



"The convention will also have a 'Youth PBD' segment. The event will bring together Indian diaspora members, young diaspora leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, academics, innovators and other stakeholders from across the world," it said.



"The 19th edition of this flagship diaspora engagement event will build on the success of previous editions to foster the deep connections of the Indian diaspora with India, celebrating their contributions to India and to the world," the MEA said in a statement. -- PTI