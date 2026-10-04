Netanyahu invites Smit Machchhar to Israel's I-Day event

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Dubai's Crown Prince and UAE deputy PM Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum meets Smit Machchhar in hospital on Saturday./@HamdanMohammed X/ANI Photo

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday spoke with Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, calling him a "hero" of the entire world for foiling an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flydubai flight.



Netanyahu spoke to the pilot, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the UAE, and also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Machchhar to light a flame on Israeli Independence Day.



"It's our highest honour that we give on our Independence Day. It's usually reserved for Israeli citizens, but I think here in this case, all the citizens of Israel will embrace you. They do now, and they will then too. So we hope to see you very soon in Israel," Netanyahu said during his conversation with 38-year-old Machchhar.



"You are a hero for Israel, India, and the entire world. I invite Prime Minister @NarendraModi and you to light a flame on Israeli Independence Day," the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel posted on X.



"During the emotional conversation that took place this evening, the Prime Minister asked Captain Machchhar how it all started, and Machchhar revealed new details about the terrifying moments in the cockpit," the post read.



On flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday, Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot with a crash axe, typically kept in the cockpit for use in emergencies, seriously injuring him. -- PTI