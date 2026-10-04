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Nepal-bound flydubai flight diverted to Lucknow over bad weather

Sun, 04 October 2026
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A flydubai flight from Dubai to Nepal's Pokhara was diverted to Lucknow on Saturday evening due to adverse weather at the destination airport, officials said.

Flight FZ 1165, operating from Dubai International Airport to Pokhara, was diverted to Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, where it landed safely at 6.53 pm, they said.

The flight was operated by a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft bearing registration A6-FMU. After weather conditions at the Pokhara airport improved, the aircraft departed from Lucknow at 8.08 pm, officials said.

The diversion was solely due to bad weather and was not prompted by any technical problem or emergency. The aircraft made a normal landing at Lucknow airport, they said. -- PTI

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