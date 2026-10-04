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Navy Sailor held for leaking classified data to female Pak operative

Sun, 04 October 2026
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An Indian Navy sailor accused of 'transmitting' classified maritime intelligence to a Pakistani operative was arrested, officials said on Sunday.

According to official sources, the espionage operation involved a social media 'honey-trap'.

The Andhra Pradesh Police Counter Intelligence (CI) cell arrested 31-year-old Pradeep Mukherjee on October 3 at INS Agrani, a naval leadership training facility in Coimbatore.

Mukherjee, a West Bengal native who joined the Navy in 2014, was actively posted with the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.

At the time of his arrest, he was attending a management development course and had been at the Coimbatore facility for approximately one week.

A female Pakistani intelligence operative reportedly contacted Mukherjee several months ago. Over time, the handler leveraged the online relationship to extract sensitive data regarding strategic naval assets, fleet movements, and the operational framework of the Visakhapatnam base.

The CI cell, a specialised unit tasked with countering cross-border espionage and terror threats, initiated the investigation after detecting suspicious digital footprints linked to the sailor, subsequently placing him under surveillance. -- PTI

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