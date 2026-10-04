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Keralam orders vigilance probe against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Sun, 04 October 2026
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09:01
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar/File image
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar/File image
Keralam home minister Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday ordered an investigation by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities during his tenure as the state's public works department secretary in 2006.

The case pertains to the alleged death by suicide of Malaysian civil engineer Lee See Been, who was associated with the PATI-BEL consortium tasked with upgrading the MC Road under the Keralam State Transport Project (KSTP). 

The deceased engineer's "suicide note" had reportedly named Gyanesh Kumar, who was serving as the state PWD secretary at the time.

The fresh probe was initiated following allegations that the original preliminary inquiry conducted in 2006 was derailed due to external pressure.

Taking note of the matter, the home department has sought all relevant files pertaining to the 2006 VACB preliminary inquiry.

Ramesh directed the Vigilance Director to conduct a thorough inquiry into the allegations of external influence and take appropriate action based on the findings, according to home minister's office.

The home minister said the allegation of external influence in the case was serious and warranted a detailed investigation. -- ANI

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