'I am alive, folks': Influencer Bobby Kataria on death rumours

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Around 12 consecutive videos were posted from an old account, claiming that 'Bobby Kataria' had 'passed away'.





He primarily makes gym-related posts.

Kataria has often courted controversy with his actions.





He was arrested on charges of human trafficking in 2024.

Gurugram-based social media influencer put out a post saying he was alive and said that claims on his official Instagram account that he had died were false.Claiming that his old Instagram account was hacked, Bobby Kataria on Saturday posted from a new Instagram account, "I am alive, folks; do not pay attention to the rumours. Someone hacked the account and posted false information."Many people had posted 'RIP' in response to the post that claimed that Kataria, who has 32,700 followers on the platform, had died, while some others dismissed it as a publicity stunt.Previously, in 2022, cases involving serious charges were registered against him after videos went viral showing him smoking a cigarette inside an aircraft and consuming alcohol while sitting in the middle of a road in Uttarakhand. --