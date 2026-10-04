Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Chaos at SP's Gorakhpur press meet as leaders clash over seating

Sun, 04 October 2026
Share:
08:22
image
A press conference of the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Gorakhpur on Saturday was disrupted after supporters of former district president Nagina Sahani and party leader Anshuman Singh allegedly clashed over seating arrangements, party leaders said.

The incident took place around 2.45 pm at the Journalists Press Club during a press conference convened by SP district president Brijesh Gautam to brief the media about the party's "Loktantra Bachao Saptah" campaign being held from October 2 to 8.

According to party functionaries present at the venue, an argument broke out after Anshuman Singh, who is seeking an SP ticket from the Gorakhpur Rural Assembly constituency for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, arrived at the packed hall with his supporters and sought seating space.

The argument soon escalated into a scuffle, during which Sahani was allegedly slapped by Kamlesh Singh, the son of Anshuman Singh.

Party functionaries and senior leaders intervened and separated the two groups. A video purportedly showing the incident later surfaced on social media.

Anshuman Singh claimed the controversy was being used to tarnish his image and alleged that political rivals within the party were attempting to create an unnecessary controversy. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 Iranian diplomats 'kicked out' of US for defying exit order
LIVE! 2 Iranian diplomats 'kicked out' of US for defying exit order

Flydubai co-pilot identified; barred in Oman over radical views
Flydubai co-pilot identified; barred in Oman over radical views

An Omani citizen, Hamam al-Hammami, has been identified as the flydubai co-pilot who attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and allegedly attempted to take control of a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, which the UAE has now confirmed as a...

PIX: Brazil Thump India 4-0 In Football Friendly
PIX: Brazil Thump India 4-0 In Football Friendly

Brazil's star-studded line-up, including Vinicius Jr and Marquinhos, is set to face India in a friendly match at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, with veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu captaining the Indian side.

Punjabi influencer Mad Sandhu shot dead in Amritsar
Punjabi influencer Mad Sandhu shot dead in Amritsar

Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne unidentified persons in Amritsar. The incident occurred on Loharka road, and Sandhu succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Police are...

400-500 persons booked for CJP protest at Shivaji Park
400-500 persons booked for CJP protest at Shivaji Park

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against the organisers and 400-500 unidentified individuals involved in the Cockroach Janta Party's October 2 protest at Shivaji Park. The case cites unlawful assembly and wilful disobedience,...